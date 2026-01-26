Dog rescued from icy creek in Anne Arundel County amid frigid temperatures

A dog was rescued from an icy creek by Anne Arundel County Fire crews early Monday as frigid temperatures continued following a major winter storm.

Officials said the chocolate lab was stuck on Luce Creek, which was frozen over due to the cold weather. Crews went out onto the frozen creek and retrieved the dog using a Stokes basket — a tool used to transport patients through rough environments.

"This rescue is a reminder that our crews are always ready for every member of our community, even our four-legged ones," department officials said in a social media post.

Officials urged residents to stay off any ice-covered waterways, as the ice can be extremely thin. Residents are also asked to keep their pets on a leash, and to call police — do not attempt a rescue — if a pet or person falls in.

Winter weather in Maryland

The icy rescue comes a day after a winter storm dropped around 6 to 10 inches of snow across Maryland. BWI Airport recorded 11.3 inches of snow, the highest amount since 2016.

Snowfall changed to freezing rain and sleet by Sunday afternoon, and bitterly cold temperatures overnight added to the slippery conditions on Monday morning.

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue through this week in Maryland, meaning some surfaces may remain slick and some waterways may be frozen over. Maryland could see more snowfall by the end of the week.