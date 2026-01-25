Snow and sleet gradually move out Sunday evening, ahead of bitter cold

The nasty winter storm that brough 5" to 10" of snow and sleet to central Maryland, greater Baltimore and the eastern shore is slowly moving away.

How much snow & sleet did you measure?? Many 7”-9” totals, so far. pic.twitter.com/7zEYQzSupF — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 25, 2026

Freezing drizzle and sleet continue into the evening.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Monday morning.

Temperatures range from the upper teens in Carroll County, to lower 20s in Baltimore and lower 30s along the lower eastern shore as a coastal storm system organizes and begins to pull away early this evening. Widespread sleet and a bit of freezing rain continue to impact the I-95 corridor after sunset. Additional sleet accumulations up to an inch or two are possible.

The forecast gradually dries out through the late evening hours as temperatures remain steady around the Baltimore metro. Driving conditions will worsen overnight, especially on untreated roadways.

Despite remaining below freezing, some sunshine may help with clearing roadways Monday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the metro; colder northwest of Baltimore. Outside of a stray spotty snow shower, the forecast is dry on Monday.

Another week of brutal cold in Baltimore

There will be two blasts of Arctic air in Maryland this week.

The first arrives late Monday. Temperatures drop back into the single digits and lower teens in many areas by sunrise on Tuesday morning. The wind will make it feel like it's below zero. Temperatures remain in the teens and twenties on Tuesday afternoon with a frigid breeze.

An even colder batch of air arrives Thursday, into Friday. Both days may be upgraded to Alert Days, due to both extreme cold and a chance of light snow on Thursday, followed by more extreme cold on Friday. The intensity and duration of cold could lead to frozen, damaged water pipes. Please make sure your home is properly winterized and protected from the upcoming extreme cold.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated as the forecast evolves.