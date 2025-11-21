2 found dead in Southwest Baltimore home

Two people were found dead in a Southwest Baltimore home on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Kevin Road around 1:50 p.m. for a well-being check when they found the two people dead.

Neither of them had any visible trauma, police said.

According to officers, the victims both had "serious medical histories."

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

