Woman found dead in back of vehicle along Baltimore Beltway, Maryland troopers say

A woman was found dead in the back of a vehicle on the shoulder of I-695 in Baltimore County on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.

A trooper stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler around 9:45 a.m. near Perring Parkway when a woman was found unresponsive.

Emergency responders pronounced her dead in the vehicle, according to state police.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Body pulled up with van in Baltimore's harbor

On Thursday, July 24, a body was found in a van that was pulled out of Baltimore's Inner Harbor near the National Aquarium, according to police.

Baltimore Police divers were conducting a training in the harbor when they located the vehicle, the department said.

"A whole van coming out of the water is crazy," Baltimore resident Shawn Mitchell told WJZ. "I hope their family finds out who it is. It's pretty messed up."

The Honda minivan was covered in dirt and had broken windows when it was pulled from the water. On the side of the van was a logo for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf.

"People deserve the right to feel safe, and I hope that as a community we can figure out who this was so that their family can know and give them some peace of mind," said Baltimore resident Michael Berger.

Similar investigations in Maryland

This year, there have been several human remains found in suspicious locations across the Baltimore area.

In April, the body of 53-year-old Dawn White was found inside a safe in her Southwest Baltimore home.

White's niece, Brianna White, said she had concerns even before learning about her aunt's death.

She questioned if domestic violence played a role, and Baltimore police confirmed there had been two domestic disputes reported at Dawn White's home in March.

In May, the remains of Maryland business owner Edward Stephen Koza, 67, were found in the passenger seat of a burned truck.

The incident eventually led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds, Jonah Poole and Kylee Dakes, who were charged with murder, assault, and arson.

"It's shocking. I can't believe any 18-year-old could do such a thing," a neighbor told WJZ. "Eighteen years old, just graduated high school? It just makes no sense."