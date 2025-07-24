Body found in van removed from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A body was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Thursday, according to police.

Police said they received a request to extract a vehicle from the water around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Pratt Street.

The van was removed from the water behind the National Aquarium annex on Pier IV, according to our partner The Baltimore Banner.

The Honda minivan was covered in dirt and had broken windows when it was pulled from the water. On the side of the van was a logo for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf.

Similar investigations in Baltimore

This is not the first time a body has been found in a suspicious location in Baltimore.

In April, the body of 53-year-old Dawn White was discovered inside a safe in her Southwest Baltimore home.

The incident left White's family searching for answers. Dawn White's niece, Brianna White, said she had concerns even before learning about her aunt's death.

She questioned if domestic violence played a role, and Baltimore police confirmed there had been two domestic disputes reported at Dawn White's home in March.

In May, a similar incident led to a suspicious death investigation in Anne Arundel County.

The investigation came after the remains of local business owner Edward Stephen Koza, 67, were found in the passenger seat of a burned truck.

The incident eventually led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds, Jonah Poole and Kylee Dakes, who were charged with murder, assault and arson.

"It's shocking. I can't believe any 18-year-old could do such a thing," a neighbor told WJZ. "Eighteen years old, just graduated high school? It just makes no sense."