Man, woman found dead in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE - A man and woman were found dead Saturday evening in Baltimore County, prompting police to investigate.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Aurora Lane in Woodlawn where the two were found.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but the cause of death is pending the medical examiner's report.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). Anyone with information may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.