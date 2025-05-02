Baltimore family demands answers after finding aunt dead in a safe

A family wants answers after they found their loved one dead inside a safe at a Southwest Baltimore home.

Police said they are investigating the death of 53-year-old Dawn White, found dead inside her home on Benzinger Road in April.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Brianna White is now holding onto the memories of her aunt, Dawn, after she said her family found Dawn dead inside a safe that stands about four feet tall. It's a phone call Brianna White never expected to get that day.

"I feel like I couldn't even think in the moment," she said.

Family searching for answers

Brianna said her family had concerns leading up to her aunt's death.

"There was a missing report out for her, and the police did a welfare check," she said.

Then, Brianna said family members followed up and found Dawn White's body. Brianna even questioned if domestic violence played a role.

"Her going through domestic violence and then this happening," Brianna said. "It's like – doesn't add up to it being random."

Baltimore police confirmed two domestic disputes reported in March at the home. Brianna adds that she and her family have tried contacting investigators for answers.

"No answer, no update, nothing," she said.

The family also questioned how Dawn died and how she got inside safe. Brianna said the family is trying to figure out who was last seen with her aunt, hoping it will help them understand how she died.

It's prompted the family to search for clues on their own.

"I feel like none of us have been able to process it because we're just looking for answers," Brianna said.

Remembered as a caring person

"She did whatever for everybody," Brianna said.

"She was the center of attention everywhere she went," said Cassidy Haddaway, a family friend. "No matter what room she walked into, she was there."

Haddaway and Brianna White said Dawn was always there for a laugh, to chat, and to pick up the phone to help at any hour of the day.

"She always gave her best opinions on things," Haddaway said.

They said it's rough knowing she's gone and know there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.