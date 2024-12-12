3 more men sentenced for 2021 deadly shooting of Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore

Three sentenced to decades in prison for murder of Israeli man in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three more men were sentenced to decades in prison this week for their roles in the fatal shooting of an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore for a family wedding in May 2021, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on May 3, 2021, on the front steps of his family's home during an attempted robbery, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Fords Lane, police said.

During their investigation, police recovered surveillance video of the area which showed Gordon driving into a parking lot when three men walked past his parked vehicle. Gordon got out of the vehicle and walked to the home when the three men approached, according to police.

One of the men pointed a gun and lunged at Gordon before firing one shot, police said.

Gordon's cousin David Rayder had lent Gordon his vehicle.

Rayder previously told WJZ that what followed was "unimaginable pain, unimaginable shock—just to see there is such disregard for human life over a car."

On Thursday, State's Attorney Bates said three more people were sentenced. Omarion Anderson was sentenced to 25 years in prison, William Clinton was sentenced to 30 years and William Holloman was sentenced to 50 years, according to court officials.

Anderson and Clinton both previously pleaded guilty.

In September, Rasheed Morris was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the shooting giving the family some justice. Morris pleaded guilty to murder in 2022.

"These sentences signify the conclusion of a long and heart-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system for the family and loved ones of Mr. Gordon. The sudden and tragic loss of Mr. Gordon will forever cast a shadow over our city's history," said State's Attorney Bates.

Gordon's family moved out of Baltimore after his murder.

Crime in Baltimore

Gordon's murder sent shockwaves through the community, prompting residents to paper the streets with flyers asking for information.

Shortly after the incident, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan met with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to discuss possible plans to reduce violence in the city.

Since then, the city has seen a dip in violent crime. According to Mayor Scott, homicides are down 24% and non-fatal shootings are down by 34% so far in 2024.

Before he was inaugurated for a second term, Mayor Scott said there is a chance to close out the year with fewer than 200 killings for the first time in 13 years.