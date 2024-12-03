Mayor Brandon Scott promises "Baltimore renaissance" in second term, aims to cut crime and property taxes

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was sworn in Tuesday for a rare second full term in office.

Scott's inauguration ceremony was held at Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center. He is the first Baltimore mayor to start a second term in 20 years.

The previous two-term Baltimore mayor was Martin O'Malley, from 1999 to 2007, before he became Maryland's governor. He was reelected in 2004.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, for a rare second term. CBS News Baltimore

Scott, a Democrat, became Baltimore's mayor in December 2020 after defeating Republican candidate Shannon Wright.

The mayor stressed that Baltimore is experiencing a renaissance with shootings and homicides trending downward and said he will focus on communities long plagued by violence and vacant homes.

"For decades there have been promises made to Baltimoreans about quick fixes and short-term solutions, but they have always been hollow," Scott said. "Many of us long-time Baltimoreans know that all too well. I know those I grew up with in Park Heights and countless neighborhoods, like it heard those promises and witnessed them fail, firsthand. I don't ever want to be someone who made promises like that."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered remarks at the inauguration.

How we got here

Last May, Scott defeated former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon in the primaries. Then, in November, Scott defeated Wright in the general election.

Scott said his goal is to keep violent crime down, continue battling the vacant housing crisis, and focus on young Baltimore residents.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to the residents of Baltimore for granting me the opportunity to continue serving them as Mayor of Baltimore," Scott said. "As we have said from the beginning of this race -- the work is not done, and this victory is a mandate to double down on our efforts to keep building Baltimore's renaissance and make our city into the best version of itself."

Mayor Scott speaks with WJZ

Mayor Scott spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about his challenges and successes in Baltimore City through his first four years.

Scott touted the historic reductions in murders and shootings. Homicides are down 24% and non-fatal shootings are down by 34%. There is a chance for the first time in 13 years to close out 2024 with fewer than 200 killings.

"For me, this is not a cause to celebrate but a cause to acknowledge that progress because those are hundreds of lives saved," Scott said.

Scott also addressed juvenile crime, which is up for carjackings and robberies.

Baltimore City is also working through the on-the-job deaths of Department of Public Works employees Ronald Silver II and Timothy Cartwell.

And, after voters passed an initiative to allow redevelopment along the Inner Harbor, Harborplace could once again be a tourist attraction.

"The referendum showed Baltimoreans saw through all the noise and know what's best for Baltimore—and that's for the Inner Harbor to have a new birth and a new version of itself," Scott said.

Dixon, Pugh at Scott's inauguration

Former Baltimore mayors Catherine Pugh, Martin O'Malley, Jack Young and Sheila Dixon joined Scott on stage at Morgan State University.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, who endorsed Dixon in her unsuccessful primary bid to unseat Scott from office, also attended the inauguration.

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake introduced Scott. She gave him his start at City Hall when he was 23 years old.

"Back then, I could not have known that this earnest, determined person—and not just earnest and determined—but relentlessly and annoyingly energetic man would one day stand where I once stood," Rawlings-Blake said.

She told the crowd, "He embodies our grit, our resilience and our unshakeable love for this city."

Scott's wife and young children were also on the stage with him.

Cutting property taxes

Among Scott's priorities is recouping 2% of local sales taxes that now go to the state to fund efforts to tear down vacant homes and reduce property taxes.

"Nearly every other city in the country receives a portion of their local sales tax, and they started that process decades ago," Scott said. "We simply cannot solve the problems of Baltimore and the impact of high property taxes if we have fewer tools at our disposal than our peers around the country. In our plan, just a 2% share of sales tax will allow us to both fund our vacant work and provide every homeowner in the city a $1,000 per year property tax cut."

Scott also wants to get more middle-class Black families to move to Baltimore.

"We're going to revolutionize the way cities tackle blight and increase housing stock that families can actually afford to live in with our vacant strategy," Scott said. "There is no reason that we should be losing Black Baltimoreans because they feel forced into either staying in disinvested-in neighborhoods or moving away to find affordability."

Scott said he will continue backing his holistic violence reduction strategy that relies on direct outreach to people most at risk of committing crimes.

A changing Washington

Mayor Scott spoke of convincing a Trump Administration and a Republican Congress to help fund it, along with a replacement Key Bridge.

"While Baltimoreans may not have swung towards the right the way so many places in our country did, we are certain to see some of the impacts of the next presidential administration in Washington," Scott said. "And let's be honest, the only thing certain when it comes to them is uncertainty."

He said future funding is not guaranteed.

"We hope that those assuming power in Washington are able to see our progress in curbing gun violence through a holistic, public-health-informed approach alongside our federal partners," Scott said. "We hope they continue to see the value of federal transportation investment for projects like the Red Line and the Key Bridge and fixing the Highway to Nowhere, but unfortunately, we simply do not know the attitude they'll take to these things. As always, Baltimore will fight for itself."

Raised in Park Heights

Scott spoke about witnessing violence firsthand as a child growing up in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.

"I witnessed my first shooting before my 9th birthday on the church lot near our house. That was also our basketball court," Scott told the crowd. "Though it was only 20 seconds away from home, it was impossible to get there, all I could do was jump into the bushes and hope a bullet didn't jump in there with me."

He said afterward, he felt fear and frustration.

"And somehow, still, I was expected to go to school the next day, as if everything was normal. But it wasn't. I kept asking my mom, my dad aunts, uncles, grandparents, everyone," Scott said. 'Why did this happen? Why does no one care?'"

"Mom responded, probably just hoping I'd shut up, and told me 'If you want something to change, you'll have to do it yourself. No one is coming to save us. No one is coming to save Park Heights.'"

Scott spoke about his improbable rise to power at City Hall and the battle to keep his job.

"My reelection was never guaranteed, and I could have just as easily only had one term and been part of the broader story of Baltimore's instability," Scott said.