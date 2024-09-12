Man sentenced for 2021 murder of Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon

BALTIMORE -- Rasheed Morris, a man convicted of killing Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon in 2021, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended Thursday.

#BREAKING: life with all but 40 years suspended so essentially Morris gets 40 years for Efraim Gordon’s murder @wjz https://t.co/iRrJ3VdbPj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 12, 2024

Morris pleaded guilty in court to first-degree murder two years ago. He was the first of the four suspects in the crime to be sentenced. Morris was 16-years-old at the time of the murder.

Efraim Gordon, 31, was visiting Baltimore for the first time in May 2021, to attend his cousin's wedding, when he was fatally shot on the front steps of his family's home.

Baltimore police said the murder was a robbery gone wrong.

Two of the other suspects, William Clinton III and Omarian Anderson, took plea deals and are scheduled to return to court later this month.

The fourth suspect, William Hollowman, was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He is expected to be sentenced in December.

Gordon's cousin commented after the sentencing. "No one should get away easily with murder," he told WJZ.

Morris had no comment; the family of Efraim Gordon said some measure of justice has been served.



Gordon’s cousin @wjz pic.twitter.com/eGPOJc8Rio — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 12, 2024