Maryland corrections officer indicted for alleged assault of juvenile in custody

A corrections officer in Maryland was indicted for allegedly assaulting a juvenile who was in custody in Baltimore, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Officer Dewaun Gough is facing charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and submitting a false statement, Bates said.

According to the indictment, Gough assaulted a juvenile on March 14, 2025, as he was being held at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

Gough then submitted a false statement in a report about the alleged assault, court documents show.

"These charges allege a serious breach of trust by an individual who was responsible for the care and safety of a young person in custody," Bates said in a statement. "Juveniles housed at our Juvenile Justice Center are among the most vulnerable and at-risk members of our community. They deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and humanity at all times."

Gough could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison if found guilty, court officials said.

Juvenile justice system reforms

In 2024, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) launched an effort to reform the juvenile justice system.

The effort included a review of services, detention policies and supportive programs for juveniles. The DJS made several policy changes, including implementing a new rule that any minors referred to the department for a violent felony and not detained must wear an ankle monitor before their first court appearance.

The department also launched the Community Assistance for the Release Eligible (CARE) program to work with youth and their families.