Former Coppin State University police officer pleads guilty to forcibly touching teen girl

A former Coppin State University Police officer pleaded guilty last week to a sex offense after forcibly touching a teen while the officer was on duty, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Court records show former officer Jamar Brockington offered to drive a 16-year-old girl from the university's Baltimore campus to her home on January 1, 2025.

Once inside his patrol car, Brockington started making sexual advances toward the girl. Court records show this led to three instances of unlawful physical contact.

When the girl got home, she told someone about the abuse, and it was reported to Baltimore Police.

Video from the campus showed two of the three instances of contact, according to court records.

Brockington turned himself in on January 10 and was held without bond for two months before being released on house arrest. He pleaded guilty to misconduct and a sex offense.

He was ultimately sentenced to 110 days served and three years of probation. Brockington has also been ordered to register as a sex offender for up to 15 years.

"Offenses like this are intolerable and inexcusable in any circumstances, but even more so where a police officer, whose very job it is to protect our youth from predatory behavior like this, is the one who commits the crime," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "He not only assaulted this teen, but he violated the public's trust."

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, Brockington was a 17-year veteran on the force. He is no longer working for the university, court officials said.

Brockington's attorney said the former officer is a married father of three who is taking responsibility for his actions.

During a court hearing, Brockington said he looked at the teen as his child, but "let her down," the Banner reported.

Police-involved sex offenses in Maryland

There have been several similar instances of police being involved in sex offenses in Maryland.

In early April, retired Baltimore Police officer James Weems was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children at his former wife's daycare.

He drove the van for the daycare in Owings Mills.

Weems' former wife was sentenced to four years in prison for shooting Weems after learning about the allegations. She testified against him during his trial.

In March, a former Harford County Police detective was indicted on sexual exploitation charges. Ryan Christopher Hall, a former domestic violence detective, allegedly abused two children.

He was arrested in October 2024 and charged with filming child pornography and sexual abuse. If convicted, he could face a minimum of 15 years in prison.