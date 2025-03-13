Former Maryland detective indicted for sexual exploitation of 2 children

Content Warning: This story contains elements that may be sensitive for some readers.

A former Harford County detective was named in a federal indictment Thursday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of sexual abuse material, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ryan Christopher Hall, 50, is a former domestic violence detective who worked with the Harford County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, according to court documents.

The 10-count indictment alleges that Hall sexually abused two children between May 2017 and October 2024. Officials also found that Hall had installed cameras to create child sexual abuse material.

If convicted, Hall would face a minimum of 15 years in federal prison

October 2024 arrest

In October 2024, Hall was arrested in Carroll County and charged with sexually abusing two young children.

County police charged him with 10 counts of filming child pornography, along with sexual abuse of a minor and other related charges.

Harford County officials said Hall was suspended with pay when they learned about the investigation. Once he was arrested, Hall was suspended without pay.

"Any abuse of power or breach of public trust is taken very seriously," said Harford County Sheriff Jefferey Gahler. "I find it both personally and professionally disappointing that someone within our ranks would break that trust and be accused of such heinous acts and crimes."

Investigation into sexual abuse accusations

During their investigation, Caroll County detectives spoke with the victims, who said Hall started abusing them when they were about 10 years old. They told detectives that Hall would remove their clothes and inappropriately touch them.

One of the victims told detectives that in one instance, they heard a camera shutter.

Police said they recovered a camera under a baseboard heater in the bathroom of a home, which revealed years of sexual abuse material.

According to the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, the camera was hooked up to other devices.

According to a police report, Hall confessed to installing cameras inside a bathroom and bedroom of a home to create the material, saying it was "because I have a problem."