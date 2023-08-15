Maryland commission to hold hearing to consider relocating BGE gas regulators

BALTIMORE -- The controversy over Baltimore Gas and Electric's gas regulators continues, and now state leaders are looking into the issue.

The Maryland Public Service Commission will be holding a hearing Tuesday morning to consider the relocation of the controversial external gas regulators.

The commission, which is the state agency in charge of overseeing utility companies, meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. to look into BGE's legal authority to install the regulators and analyze their safety and economic impacts.

They'll be joined by community members and leaders, the Office of People's Counsel and BGE.

In a statement, the commission said it has received numerous complaints from BGE customers related to the ongoing relocation of the outdoor equipment from the inside to the outside of homes.

Neighbors claim it could pose a safety risk and say it's an eye sore.

Many are now behind a lawsuit after residents say BGE shut off service to some for blocking the utility work from happening. Before the filing, some customers were put in handcuffs over protesting.

But BGE says the company follows federal recommendations, Maryland state law, and regional gas companies when it comes to upgrading outdoor regulators.

At last month's city council hearing, the utility company argued that outdoor regulators offer easier access during emergencies, and create less of a safety risk than indoor gas pressure devices.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order last month through September 5, stopping the installation of the outdoor regulators.

A conference hearing is scheduled for next month on that temporary restraining order.

