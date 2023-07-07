Judge denies BGE's request to cancel preliminary hearing in class action lawsuit

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has denied Baltimore Gas and Electric's request to cancel the preliminary hearing in a lawsuit against the company over its campaign to install new equipment at several Baltimore City homes.

The class action lawsuit, filed on June 23 by several city residents, alleges that BGE continued a campaign to install potentially unsafe and unwanted high-pressure gas regulators at residences in Federal Hill, and shut off gas services for residents that refused the work.

Last week, a judge ruled that BGE must turn gas service back on for those without it and issued a 10-day restraining order keeping BGE from installing gas regulators, and a preliminary hearing was set for July 10.

On July 5, BGE filed a motion to the court requesting a cancellation of the preliminary hearing by voluntarily agreeing to stop installing exterior regulators without written consent.

According to court documents, that motion was denied, but the hearing is postponed until September 5.

