Baltimore homeowners notch first win, judge orders restraining order to halt BGE work

BALTIMORE - Homeowners notched their first win in court in their battle with BGE over the installation of gas regulators at homes in Baltimore.

A Baltimore City Circuit Judge ruled that BGE must turn gas service back on for those without it and issued a 10-day restraining order keeping BGE from installing gas regulators

WJZ spoke with a homeowner who feels he's been caught in the middle of the lawsuit.

Mark Wagner is riding his bike to his gym so he can take a shower. He doesn't have hot water because he's been living without gas for days.

"It's the most frustrating thing in the world," Wagner said. "I mean I don't understand what we did wrong. I've always paid the bill."

He lives along Warren Avenue in Federal Hill where BGE has been working to install controversial gas regulators outside homes.

He said he consented to get a regulator, but BGE never showed up to install it and shut off his gas.

"To turn the gas off -- would they do that to their own family?" Wagner said. "Why is it appropriate to do that to mine?"

Many homeowners don't want the regulators, saying they're an eyesore. They also question whether they're safe.

The issue led to gas service being shut off at some homes for not getting a regulator.

It also led to the arrest of and to the arrest of three women, who now call themselves the "Fed Hill Three." They spent the night in jail after protesting the installation of the devices.

Now, a victory for the women and more than a hundred other homeowners who filed a class action lawsuit against BGE last week.

A Baltimore City Circuit Judge sided with them during an emergency hearing on Wednesday, ordering BGE to turn gas service back on and issuing a 10-day restraining order, preventing the company from installing any more devices.

"It's a good day," the attorney for the plaintiffs Thiru Vignarajah said. "You shouldn't have to go to jail to fight for justice."

A BGE spokesperson sent out a statement after the ruling:

"This important work has been reviewed and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, was granted a permit by Baltimore City, and is in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and BGE standards. BGE continues to believe that this work is in the best interest of our customers' and communities' safety. BGE, however, will comply with the Court's decision and will not continue the installation of external gas regulators unless directed otherwise by the Maryland Public Service Commission."

There is another court hearing scheduled for July 10th when the judge-issued restraining order ends.

