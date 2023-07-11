Plaintiffs in BGE lawsuit concerned after BGE submits CHAP application to continue work

BALTIMORE -- Many West Baltimore residents remain concerned amid a class action lawsuit against Baltimore Gas and Electric over its campaign to install new equipment at homes in the city.

The class action lawsuit, filed on June 23, alleges that BGE continued a campaign to install potentially unsafe and unwanted high-pressure gas regulators at residences in Federal Hill, and shut off gas services for residents that refused the work.

Thiru Vignarajah, attorney for the plaintiffs, said Tuesday that despite a judge's recent decision to issue a temporary restraining order keeping BGE from installing gas regulators, BGE filed an application to the Baltimore City Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP) to proceed with the campaign.

Vignarajah said that residents are calling on CHAP to decline BGE's application for the work, and suspend all BGE applications to continue work while the court's temporary restraining order is in place.

Last week, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge extended that restraining order through September 5, when the preliminary hearing in the lawsuit is set to begin.