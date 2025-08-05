Underwater grasses in Maryland's part of the Chesapeake Bay dropped slightly in 2024

Underwater grasses in Maryland's portion of the Chesapeake Bay declined slightly in 2024, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Underwater grass abundance is a key indicator of water quality, the DNR said. The total area covered by submerged aquatic vegetation fell from 38,188 acres in 2023 to 36,794 acres in 2024. Maryland's 2025 restoration goal is 79,800 acres.

An annual survey of submerged aquatic vegetation, (SAV), was conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science between May and October 2024.

Despite the overall loss, freshwater SAV populations in Maryland performed well. All or part of five rivers surpassed their restoration goals, the DNR said.

"The resilience we're seeing in freshwater SAV beds this year is encouraging and reflects years of targeted restoration, outreach, and monitoring," said Brooke Landry, the DNR's SAV program chief. "But sharp declines in widgeon grass across the mid-Bay are concerning, especially given how quickly this species can respond to changes in water quality."

Why underwater grasses matter

Also known as bay grasses, underwater grasses help create critical habitat for fish, blue crabs, and other aquatic life in the Chesapeake Bay. They absorb excess nutrients, stabilize sediments, and slow shoreline erosion. The DNR noted that bay grasses also help buffer the effects of climate change by removing carbon and reducing acidity in the water.

Several Chesapeake Bay tributaries—including the Back River and Upper Chester River—saw strong growth in underwater grasses, according to the report. However, in the saltier mid-Bay region, significant declines were reported, especially in widgeon grass, a key species in that area.

Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts

The latest SAV survey results come as Maryland continues efforts to improve the bay's health.

In December 2024, nearly $400,000 in federal grant funding was awarded to five Maryland-based projects focused on environmental, cultural, and historical conservation within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.