Police in Maryland warn of uptick in theft, break-ins as summer approaches

With summer around the corner, Baltimore County police are sounding the alarm on car thieves.

Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin warns that when the weather warms up, thieves come out and target anyone who leaves their windows cracked and cars unlocked.

"If you lower your windows, make sure you raise them before you leave your car," Corbin said. "Don't leave any personal or expensive items inside your vehicle."

Police also say thieves will target homes and wait for people to leave on vacation.

According to the Baltimore County crime dashboard, so far in 2025, there have been 545 victims of break-ins and robberies. During the summer months in 2024, from June 1 through August 31, there were 409 victims of break-ins and robberies.

"We advise people to let your neighbors know you're going out of town so they can keep an eye out on your house, install some surveillance cameras," Corbin said.

Break-ins are an ongoing problem in Maryland

According to the latest state crime data, break-ins and burglary cases have almost tripled every year since 2021, with many of those cases taking place at people's homes.

There have been more than 3,000 cases reported this year in Maryland.

"I take my wallet and I take my key and I lock my car before I leave," said Towson resident Theodora Sangare.

Last month, a 16-year-old was arrested for more than 100 cases of theft from cars in multiple Maryland counties. Police said the teen was taken into custody after a search of his home in Beltsville, Maryland.

According to police, he was linked to nearly 121 thefts from cars that occurred on May 4 in the Laurel area. He was found with the keys to a stolen car that was used in the crimes, along with keys to 25 other vehicles and other stolen items.

"So yes, five hours after we were at his house, he was released back into the community," Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said. "Back into the environment that allowed him to be out roaming the streets in all of these counties late at night and in the early morning, doing these crimes to begin with."

On June 2, two minors -- a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old -- were arrested after cars were broken into in Havre De Grace, Maryland.

"I'd like to see these kids home getting ready for school and not out dealing with the police at 4:30 in the morning, for sure," said Havre De Grace police Sgt. Philip Goertz.

Howard County sees dip in car break-ins

WJZ reported in April that Howard County recorded a 25% dip in car break-ins so far in 2025.

On April 12, police said 193 car break-ins had been reported compared to 260 during the same time in 2024.

"Occasionally, one person or a group of people will be active for a period of time and hit many vehicles, which is why it may seem as though there's an increase," Howard County Police Public Information Officer Seth Hoffman told WJZ.