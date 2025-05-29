Teen arrested for more than 100 thefts from cars in Maryland

A 16-year-old was arrested for more than 100 cases of theft from cars in multiple Maryland counties, according to Laurel Police.

Police said the teen was taken into custody during a search of his Beltsville home.

100+ thefts from cars in Maryland

According to officers, the 16-year-old was linked to nearly 121 thefts from cars that occurred on May 4 in the Laurel area.

He was found with the keys to a stolen car that was used in the crimes, along with keys to 25 other vehicles and other stolen items.

Teen released after arrest

During a news conference on Wednesday, May 28, Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said officers requested the teen be held due to the extensive crimes.

However, the state Department of Juvenile Services advised that the teen be released as he did not have a criminal record and these were not violent crimes, according to Hamill.

"So yes, five hours after we were at his house, he was released back into the community," Chief Hamill said. "Back into the environment that allowed him to be out roaming the streets in all of these counties late at night and in the early morning, doing these crimes to begin with."

Hamill went on to express his frustration with the juvenile justice system in Maryland.

"I have little hope there will be further accountability for him due to this broken system, due to this gap in the concern for his safety and the public safety," Hamill said.

During the Wednesday press conference, police said they identified two other suspects in the thefts, and they would be taking them into custody.

Decrease in Howard County car break-ins

Despite the teen's alleged thefts, Howard County recorded a 25% dip in car break-ins so far in 2025.

On April 12, police said 193 car break-ins had been reported compared to 260 during the same time in 2024.

"Occasionally, one person or a group of people will be active for a period of time and hit many vehicles – which is why it may seem as though there's an increase," Howard County Police Public Information Officer Seth Hoffman told WJZ in April.