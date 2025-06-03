Minors accused of breaking into vehicles prompts warning by Havre De Grace police

Two minors were arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into vehicles in Havre De Grace, Maryland, according to police.

Officers located a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old after cars were reportedly scoured through in the 1000 block of Chesapeake Drive.

A neighbor told WJZ that she heard car alarms in the middle of the night. When she went outside, she said three young men were attempting to break into cars.

One of them yelled, "Hurry up, let's go," as soon as he saw her.

"I'd like to see these kids home getting ready for school and not out dealing with the police at 4:30 in the morning, for sure," said Havre De Grace Sgt. Philip Goertz.

Goetz believes more suspects are involved. If anyone has any information, call the Havre De Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

Warning about vehicle break-ins

The car break-ins have prompted Havre De Grace police to warn residents about locking their car doors.

Sgt. Goertz said officers are responding to vehicle break-ins more frequently, especially over the last two months.

"Typically, we might get one or two incidents a year like that, but not for it to extend the period of time that this one has," said Sgt. Goertz. "It seems like it is related to juveniles."

Monday's incident happened on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Drive, and Sgt. Goertz says the suspects are 14 and 16 years old.

Sgt. Goetz said the thieves mostly target cars with unlocked doors and get away with any valuables they can stash.

"Make sure you take any items of value out of your vehicle, make sure your vehicle is secured, don't leave your keys inside the vehicle, and to the parents, we'd say make sure you know where your children are after 11 o'clock at night," said Sgt. Goertz.