BGE plans to build new overhead transmission lines in parts of Maryland as coal-powered station closes

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is planning to build new overhead transmission lines and upgrade others across parts of Maryland in response to the retirement of a coal-powered electric generating station.

The new transmission lines would cross Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Harford counties.

BGE submitted a project application that explains how this work is necessary to address thermal and voltage violations that would come as a result of the retirement of Talen Energy's coal-fired Brandon Shores Generating Station.

According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, BGE applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) in July 2024. If approved, the certification would allow BGE to build high-voltage transmission lines in the state.

The application shows that the project would include:

Upgrading an existing overhead transmission line that extends from the Maryland-Pennsylvania border to BGE's Graceton Substation in Harford County

Connecting an existing transmission line and modifying the terminal of another to the Graceton Substation

Building a new overhead transmission line from the Graceton Substation to a new BGE substation in Baltimore County

Rebuilding an existing line from the new Baltimore County substation to the existing Riverside Substation in Baltimore County

Installing transmission line connections for a new substation in Anne Arundel County

The Public Service Commission is holding three meetings to hear input from the community. The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the North Harford High School Auditorium in Harford County

Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Northeast High School Auditorium in Anne Arundel County

Wednesday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the White Marsh Fire Hall in Baltimore County

Written comments can also be shared online or by mail through May 1. Find more information HERE.

Similar project sparks controversy

A similar transmission line construction project sparked controversy for some Maryland residents.

The Piedmont Reliability Project, efforted by New Jersey-based company PSEG Renewable Transmission, would create 70 miles of overhead powerlines through parts of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.

The company said the project would help the state meet its growing demand for electricity.

During a series of public input meetings, residents and state leaders raised several concerns about the Piedmont Reliability Project.

Some residents argued that the transmission lines could impede on their property, and others raised concerns about the environmental impact.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation conducted a study that found the transmission lines would cut through hundreds of acres of protected area, watersheds, forest and wetlands, impacting habitats and water quality.

PSEG said it adjusted the alignment of the project, taking into account the more than 5,000 public comments it received.

Gov. Wes Moore also shared his concerns "about how the study area for this project was determined, the lack of community involvement in the planning process, and the lack of effective communication about the impacts of this project."

PSEG has applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), however, in February, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said she would intervene in the application process.

Carroll and Frederick counties also filed petitions against the project.