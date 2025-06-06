Man, woman shot in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood early Friday, according to police.

Around 3:22 a.m., a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Baltimore police determined that the two were shot in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore reports drop in crime

Despite the recent shooting, Baltimore has continued to see a drastic decline in crime over the past few years.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reported a 23.6% drop in the city's homicides, with 55 cases reported so far in 2025, compared to 72 cases reported at this time in 2024.

In April, the number of monthly homicides hit an all-time low in Baltimore, with only five cases reported, according to the mayor. In April 2024, there were 13 homicides reported in the city.

Violent crime rates in the city have also seen progress, with nonfatal shootings down 43% since 2020.

So far in 2025, there have been a total of 141 crimes reported in the Fells Point neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police data. The crimes were mostly theft and robbery cases. During 2024, there was a total of 226 crimes reported in the area.

Violent crime in Baltimore's Fells Point

Some instances of violent crime have caused concerns for residents in the Fells Point neighborhood.

In August 2024, an elderly man was attacked and killed in Fells Point. David Philpot, 74, was attacked while he was walking his dog.

In March, 43-year-old Timothy Clinedinst was sentenced to nine years in prison for the violent attack.

In May, Baltimore police said they will increase their presence in some neighborhoods during the summer, including Fells Point, Federal Hill and the Inner Harbor.

The increased patrols are part of an effort to address crime during the summer, especially during holidays and events.