Mayor Scott encouraged, not satisfied with Baltimore's violent crime reduction

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is encouraged by the continuous decline in the city's crime rate in 2025.

As of Monday, June 2, there have been 55 homicides this year, compared to 72 during the same timeframe in 2024. That's a 23.6% drop in the city's homicide investigations.

There have also been nearly 40 fewer non-fatal shootings compared to last year.

The mayor credited the efforts of the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, which has strategically slowed down Baltimore's crime rate.

"This continued progress shows that our strategy to build a safer, better Baltimore is working," Mayor Scott said. "Thanks to our Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan and the dedicated work of our community violence intervention ecosystem, BPD, and partners across the criminal justice system, homicides and shootings continue to fall."

The mayor's office says auto thefts are down 33%, robberies are down 22%, arson is down 19%, and carjackings are down 11% compared to last year.

What is the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan?

Baltimore's Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan was started in 2021 to reduce violent crime, including homicides.

The crime prevention plan targets violence as a public health crisis. It's a collaborative effort between city leaders and community organizations and partners that provide services and resources.

Some of the main focuses include juvenile crime, which is often tied to an increase in the city's armed robberies and carjackings.

Model for violence reductions

In April, Mayor Scott called Baltimore a national model for violence reduction.

In 2023, the city had fewer than 300 homicides for the first time in nearly a decade. Since then, the homicide rate has dropped each year.

"But let me be clear, this is not a time for celebration," Mayor Scott said. "One death is one too many. We will continue to double down on evidence-based strategies, as we work to finally cure the disease of violence that has plagued our communities for far too long."

Summer programs for juveniles

The Maryland school year is coming to an end, which means juveniles will be out for the summer.

In April, the mayor unveiled the city's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy, which is focused on reducing crime by offering activities for young people during spring and summer breaks.

The strategy led to a 66% decrease in shooting victims and a 31% decrease in aggravated assault victims in 2024, according to Mayor Scott.

Mayor Scott said Baltimore will have 42 summer camp sites this year through recreation and parks. The city's Rock the Block parties, midnight basketball, and parties at Druid Hill Pool will return.

The mayor's office said hours at nine of the city's recreation centers will be extended until 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from June 20 until Aug. 16. Those locations are the Middle Branch, Rita Church, Greenmount Edgewood, Lynnhurst, Lakeland, CC Jackson, Cahill, Robert C. Marshall and Madison recreation center locations.

The city will also have 12,000 seats across 10 district summer school programs, in addition to 29 literacy-focused programs for students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

The city has also partnered with B-360, an organization that leverages dirt bike culture to encourage STEM education, whose downtown location will function as a youth center offering learning and tutoring services.

The B-360 headquarters on East Pratt Street will serve as a Youth Connection Center, where youth can connect with staff and resources as they await pickup by their guardians, the mayor explained.

"We're not just criminalizing our young people for simply being outside and being Black. We're limiting unnecessary youth interactions with law enforcement," Scott said.