Baltimore police to increase presence in popular neighborhoods this summer

Baltimore police say it will increase patrols in popular city neighborhoods this summer, especially during holidays and high-profile events.

More officers will be seen in Baltimore's entertainment areas, including downtown, the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Federal Hill, and other neighborhoods.

Knowing activity is higher during the summer months, Baltimore police want to adjust how they monitor the city. Police said summer crime initiatives are designed to provide substantial and meaningful support.

"Our strategies are reviewed and updated regularly to ensure we are making the most effective use of all available resources," Baltimore police said.

Safety at large events

Police presence was noticeable this weekend during Baltimore's Artscape Festival.

Visitors said they felt a sense of safety, especially with police officers surrounding the festival grounds.

"Very safe," Artscape attendee Keith Peguese said. "It feels like the AFRAM festival."

"I feel pretty safe here, like nothing is going to happen," said Abisola Adeusi, who attended Artscape on Saturday. "This is like the most people I've seen in a while."

Visitors say they aren't opposed to seeing more officers at similar events this summer.

"The presence is appreciated," Adeusi said.

However, there is a pause for some visitors.

"I guess I would worry about too much police presence," Artscape visitor Shalala said. "I do worry about if tensions rise, like if something happens."

Artscape weekend

The unofficial start of summer is filled with food, music, and art for people celebrating at Artscape.

"See the art, the artists," Adeusi said. "I'm like, oh my gosh, everyone is so talented."

"I'm glad to finally be here and enjoy it before I move out of Baltimore," Shalala said.

Aside from vendors, performers Fantasia and Robin Thicke look to the main stage.

"I think my favorite part is the organizations," Shalala said. "I really love learning what organizations are in Baltimore and what they're doing to better the city."