46-year-old man arrested in connection with Baltimore trash can explosion

Baltimore police investigating explosion in trash can near Carroll Park

A 46-year-old man suspected of setting off an explosion in a Baltimore trash can on Monday was arrested, according to police.

Baltimore Fire crews responded to the 400 block of South Gilmor Street around 12:40 p.m. for a reported explosion.

The explosion in the trash can caused minimal damage to a nearby structure, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the Baltimore Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to scan the trash can.

Recent fires in Baltimore

Baltimore has seen several fires in the past few weeks.

On May 12, a massive fire at a warehouse in West Baltimore prompted a response from more than 200 firefighters.

Nearby residents were temporarily relocated, and Amtrak train service was disrupted along the East Coast due to the fire.

The warehouse was later condemned and will be considered for demolition, officials said.

It took almost a full day for crews to contain the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Earlier on May 12, a Baltimore firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a fire at a three-story building on West Saratoga Street.

Lt. Mark Dranbauer, 44, was later pronounced dead.

On May 16, a second firefighter, Charles Mudra, died after suffering a medical emergency during a training session.

On May 18, 12 people were displaced due to a fire that spread to five homes in Baltimore's Highlandtown community. No injuries were reported.