Baltimore's fire community mourns the deaths of 2 veteran firefighters

The Baltimore City Fire Department is grieving the deaths of two veteran firefighters -- Charles Mudra and Lt. Mark Dranbauer -- who died following medical emergencies on Friday, May 16.

Mudra, an emergency vehicle driver for the department, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital after he suffered a medical issue during a skills training session at the Fire Academy. Mudra had been with the fire department for 17 years.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters," the Baltimore City Fire Department said in a statement. "His service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our city will never be forgotten," the post went on to say."

Lt. Dranbauer, 44, was pronounced dead days after sustaining a medical emergency while battling a fire on West Saratoga Street on Monday, March 12.

According to Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace, Lt. Dranbauer was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he suffered the emergency. He fell backwards down the ladder but remained on the aerial ladder itself, the fire chief said.

Lt. Dranbauer, a 23-year veteran with the fire department, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died. He is expected to save 70 lives after donating his organs, according to medical officials.

"The Dranbauer family is a firefighting family, so he comes from that bloodline," Chief Wallace said.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen shared his condolences on social media.

"Heartbroken by the loss of two of Maryland's finest heroes," Van Hollen said. "Lt. Mark Dranbauer and Charles Mudra served their community for years, putting themselves on the line to keep Marylanders safe. My prayers are with their loved ones and with the entire Baltimore City Fire Department."

Firefighter's funeral arrangements

Funeral services have been finalized for Lt. Dranbauer, who will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 24.

A viewing will be on Friday, May 23, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Schimunek Funeral Home, located at 610 W. MacPhail Road, in Bel Air, Maryland.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, at Mountain Christian Church, located at 1824 Mountain Road, in Joppatowne, Maryland.

Uniform personnel should line up at 10 a.m.

Busy week for Baltimore's fire department

The Baltimore City Fire Department has had a busy week.

More than 200 firefighters contained a 7-alarm fire at a West Baltimore warehouse fueled by stacks of mattresses on Monday, May 12.

Nearby residents were temporarily relocated. The fire also delayed Amtrak train service along the East Coast, from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C. There were no injuries from the fire.

"I'm going to speak for all the neighbors," neighbor Sharon Jones said. "All of us feel very fortunate that it didn't get to us like that. It could have been worse if all of these houses had burned up along with that building."

On May 14, Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood was struck by another devastating fire. More than 60 firefighters battled the three-alarm fire in the 3400 block of Keswick Road.

Neighbors said a fire had sparked on the same block days earlier.

In October 2024, a set of homes caught fire along the same block, killing a married couple and displacing dozens of other residents.