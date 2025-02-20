Anne Arundel County school closed due to water main break after temperatures drop in Maryland

An Anne Arundel County high school is closed Thursday due to a water main break impacting the building, district officials said.

Southern High School in Harwood said the water main break occurred at the school.

It comes after temperatures dipped into the teens overnight Wednesday and are expected to reach a high of 30 degrees Thursday, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Winter water main breaks

The Baltimore region often sees an uptick in water main breaks when freezing temperatures impact the area.

In mid-January, the Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) responded to more than a dozen water main breaks within their service areas in one day.

In Prince George's and Montgomery Counties, breaks caused by frigid temperatures put 1.9 million WSSC Water customers under a boil water advisory as the company reported 220 breaks or leaks between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13.

DPW officials said the number of water main breaks was consistent with a freeze-and-thaw cycle that was triggered by a snowstorm and cold weather in the state.

According to officials, water main breaks are more common during periods of cold weather. Other factors such as corrosion, soil conditions and the age of the pipes can also contribute to the issue.

Water service lines and meters can also freeze when temperatures remain below 25 degrees.

Preventing breaks and leaks in your home

DPW advised Baltimore area homeowners to take steps to protect the pipes inside their homes during periods of cold weather.

Officials recommend: