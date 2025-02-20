Maryland Weather: Morning snow showers, then cold powerful winds

BALTIMORE -- Snow showers are possible in parts of Maryland between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday. An Alert Day has been issued for pockets of slick travel.

An upper-level disturbance will pivot through Maryland this morning. This weather maker will bring light to steady snow showers for several hours from about 7 a.m. through lunchtime. A winter weather advisory is in effect 7 a.m. until noon for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Frederick, Baltimore counties. A light dusting to coating of snow is possible, especially on untreated surfaces. Any snow that does fall should accumulate quickly as the ground is so cold from this recent cold snap. This will not be a plowable snow, but you should watch out for slippery spots, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces.

Thursday's high temperatures will reach near 30°, but factor in strengthening northwest winds at 15-25 mph later in the day, and wind-chills quickly plunge into the lower teens. We won't only be dealing with sustained winds, but wind gusts will also increase to 25 - 40 mph range from late today through the overnight hours tonight. Wind-chills overnight will be in the single digits with low temperatures dipping down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies will clear overnight. Bitter cold will be the big story.

Gusty and cold northwest winds continue Friday. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to near 40°. Winds will continue to be gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph. Wind-chills Friday will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The weekend is protected by high pressure. We'll have biting cold mornings, but the afternoons won't be as harsh. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 40s. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s. By Sunday, many locations could reach near 50 degrees.

We will enjoy a mild start to next week and those mild temperatures may hang around through mid-week. We'll see highs in the lower to middle 50s Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of sprinkles and showers will pass through on Tuesday. This next weather maker will bring all liquid with it as there won't be enough cold air for any snow and/or ice.