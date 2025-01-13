Some Maryland residents urged to conserve water amid rise in breaks, leaks due to freezing temperatures

BALTIMORE -- WSSC Water is urging its customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties to conserve water amid an increase in water main breaks caused by frigid temperatures.

The company shared the alert on Sunday, Jan. 12, saying there are water main breaks in locations that have not been identified yet.

According to the company, there is no boil water advisory in place and water is safe.

On Monday morning, company officials said they are responding to 63 breaks and/or leaks.

Customers are urged to preserve water by taking the following steps:

Use water only as necessary; take shorter showers and turn off faucets immediately after use

Limit flushing toilets; do not flush after every use

Limit using washing machines and dishwashers

Following the aforementioned guidance could prevent a boil water advisory as crews continue to address leaks and breaks, officials said. The company has called on additional crews and contractors to search for unreported breaks.

Any broken or leaking water mains will be shut down before repair crews are dispatched, which could create longer repair times and water outages.

WSSC Water customers are urged to call the company's Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002 to report any running water or chlorine odors.

Baltimore Water Main Breaks

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Baltimore City Councilmember Odette Ramos reported a water main break in North Baltimore on Linkwood Road that left an apartment complex without water.

In a social media post, Ramos said water was being delivered to the 271-unit Hopkins House Apartments Sunday evening as the repair may take a long time.

"It was OK because I have a lot of drinking water in my apartment," resident Shuo La said. "The only thing, if any, is that I needed to flush my toilet and there was no water there,"

According to data from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW), there were about 27 confirmed water main breaks in the city as of Monday morning. Data showed another 14 confirmed water main breaks across Baltimore County.

"In the winter, we do get a lot more water main breaks and that's because, obviously, with pipes freezing and then it thaws out a little bit, like yesterday, Sunday, we had 40-degree weather, so the pipes expanded," Ramos said.

Pipe burst closes Carroll Health Department

The Carroll County Health Department will be closed through Wednesday, January 15, after a pipe burst in the building on South Center Street in Westminster.

The Health Department will provide an update about the building and services on Wednesday afternoon.

People can also get updates from the Health Department's website at health.maryland.gov/carroll and their Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates, or call the information line at 410-876-3003.

Freezing temperatures in Maryland

Maryland experienced freezing temperatures last week, along with a snowstorm that brought between 3 to 12 inches of snow to the region. Baltimore City saw about four inches of snow, while parts of the county saw between 3.5 to 7.5 inches, totals show.

Freezing temperatures caused dangerous conditions in the days following the heavy snowfall, and icy roads prompted school closures and delays across the state between Monday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 10.

Baltimore City issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Saturday, Jan. 11 as wind chills dipped into the single digits for several days.

On Monday, temperatures in the Baltimore region ticked back up, though Arctic air is forecasted to return to the state by the middle of the week.