Mistrial declared for man accused in 2023 Maryland mass shooting

A mistrial was declared Wednesday for a man who is accused of killing three people and injuring three more during a shooting in Annapolis, according to court officials.

The trial for 45-year-old Charles Robert Smith began on Feb. 7.

Annapolis mass shooting

In June 2023, Smith allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Mario Mireles, his father, 55-year-old Nick Mireles and their family friend, 25-year-old Christian Segovia after a dispute over a parking spot.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting outside of Smith's home in Annapolis.

Court documents detail how Smith arrived home on June 11, 2023, as his neighbor, Mario was hosting a party. Cars were parked along the street and Smith's mother had already called the police to complain about a car blocking her driveway.

Mario went to Smith's home to complain, and the two got into a fight, according to court records. Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mario and Segovia.

According to court documents, Smith shot Mario multiple times. As others from the party tried to help, Smith got a rifle from his home and opened fire out of a front window. One of the shots hit and killed Nick Mireles.

During the incident, a woman was shot in the ankle, a man was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg and back, court documents show.

A "large amount of ballistic evidence" was recovered from the scene, including two guns, police said.

Smith was charged with murder, attempted murder and assault.

Attorney's claim self-defense

During a hearing, Smith's attorneys said he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in the Army. They argued that Smith should be released to continue his treatment.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail, saying he could be "unpredictable."

In January, Smith's attorneys requested that the FBI turn over records that allege one of the victims had "criminal ties," the Baltimore Banner reported.

His attorneys said the FBI investigated the alleged criminal ties between one of the victims and violent gangs.

"Mr. Smith is claiming self-defense against violent gang members in this case," assistant public defender Deborah Katz Levi said.

Family members of the victims were visibly upset after a judge declared a mistrial in the case Wednesday.