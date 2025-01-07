Attorneys for suspect in 2023 Maryland mass shooting request access to FBI records on victim

BALTIMORE -- Attorneys for a man accused of killing three people and injuring three others during a 2023 shooting in Annapolis are requesting FBI records that allege one of the victims had criminal ties, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Charles Robert Smith, 44, is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Mario Mireles, his father, 55-year-old Nick Mireles and their family friend, 25-year-old Christian Segovia in June 2023. Smith also allegedly injured three others in the shooting outside of his home at Paddington Place in Annapolis.

A vigil was held for the victims of a mass shooting in Annapolis. Three people died and another three were injured in a shooting brought on by a parking dispute between neighbors. CBS News Baltimore

According to court documents, Smith arrived home on June 11, 2023, as his neighbor, Mario was hosting a party with cars parked along the street. Smith's mother had reportedly called the police to say one of the cars was blocking their driveway.

Mario went to Smith's home to argue about the complaint and the two got into a fight. Smith then pulled out a gun and shot Mario and Segovia, according to court documents.

Court documents revealed that Smith then stood over Mario and shot him multiple times.

As partygoers attempted to help, Smith went into his home and grabbed a rifle which he fired out of a front window, hitting and killing Nicolas, court documents show.

One woman was shot in the ankle, a man was shot in the arm and another man was shot in the leg and back, according to court documents. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

During a court hearing shortly after the shooting, Smith's attorney argued that his client suffered from PTSD from his time in the Army and needed to continue treatment. A judge ordered that Smith be held without bail until his preliminary hearing.

Now, Smith's attorneys are asking the FBI to turn over information about alleged "criminal ties" with one of the victims, The Baltimore Banner reported.

According to court documents filed last week, Smith's attorneys said the FBI investigated the alleged ties between one of the victims "to violent gangs."

"Mr. Smith is claiming self-defense against violent gang members in this case," assistant public defender Deborah Katz Levi wrote.

The documents ask a federal judge to order the FBI to turn over any information and to ask agents to testify.

Smith is scheduled to go on trial in state court in February.