Three killed over parking dispute during Annapolis graduation block party, documents reveal

BALTIMORE - A deadly mass shooting in an Annapolis neighborhood started because of a dispute over parking, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

A father and son were among three killed Sunday evening at a graduation block party. Three others were injured in the shooting in the 1000 block of Paddington Place.

Nicholas Mireles, 55, Mario Antonio Mireles, 27, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, were shot and killed, according to police. Charles Robert Smith, 43, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Related: Annapolis shooting leaves three dead, three more injured; person of interest in custody

Smith is being held in jail without bond.

Documents said the home of 27-year-old Mario Mireles was hosting a large party with many cars parked on the street.

Smith's mother called the police to say a car was blocking their driveway.

Mario Mireles went over to the home to argue about the parking complaint. When Smith returned home, according to documents, the argument became physical and Smith pulled out a gun.

During a tussle over the gun, Smith shot Mireles and Segovia.

Documents revealed that Smith then stood over Mireles and shot him several more times.

While partygoers were outside and attempted to render aid to Mireles, Smith went inside and grabbed a rifle before shooting out of a front window of his home, documents said. Nicolas Mireles, who was coming to the aid of his son, was shot and killed.

A woman was shot in her ankle, a man was shot in his arm and another man was shot in his leg and back.

At the scene, officers found a "large amount of ballistic evidence," including handgun cartridge casings and fired rifle cartridge casings.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Smith was taken into custody, police said.