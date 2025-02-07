Trial for man charged in 2023 mass shooting in Annapolis to begin Friday, suspect to claim self-defense

Man charged in 2023 mass shooting in Annapolis to go on trial, will claim self defense

BALTIMORE – A man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Annapolis is scheduled to stand trial Friday.

Charles Robert Smith, 45, was indicted in July 2023 on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder allegedly motivated by bias against individuals of Hispanic national origin, and additional charges, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Authorities say Smith opened fire on six people on June 11, 2023, following a dispute over a parking space outside his home. Three people were killed: 27-year-old Mario Mireles, his father, 55-year-old Nick Mireles, and a family friend, 25-year-old Christian Segovia.

What led to Annapolis shooting

Court records indicate Smith returned home to find vehicles parked along the street for a party hosted by his neighbor, including one blocking his driveway. Smith's mother called police to report it.

Court documents indicate that Mario Mireles, who was hosting the party, went to Smith's house to confront him about the police complaint, leading to a fight. During that altercation, Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mario Mireles and Segovia.

Authorities say Smith then stood over Mario and fired multiple times before going into his home, retrieving a rifle, and shooting from a front window, striking and killing Nicolas Mireles who had rushed to help his son.

Smith's attorney claims self-defense

A judge ordered Smith to be held without bail at the time. During that 2023 hearing, his attorney argued for his release, citing Smith's need for ongoing PTSD treatment related to his military service in the U.S. Army. He also noted that Smith had no prior criminal record.

The judge denied the request, citing the severity of the charges and stating that Smith could be "unpredictable."

In January 2025, Smith's defense team requested access to FBI records that allegedly link one of the victims to criminal activity.

"Mr. Smith is claiming self-defense against violent gang members in this case," Assistant Public Defender Deborah Katz Levi wrote.