2 people dead after accidental house fire in Annapolis

Two people are dead after a house fire in Annapolis Thursday night, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.

Crews responded to the home in the 900 block of Riversedge Circle around 9:50 p.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a middle of the row townhouse with a well-involved fire. Crews immediately began fighting the flames and searching for occupants.

Two adults were found and one was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials are calling this an accidental fire, but are continuing to investigate the cause. No other injuries were reported.

Maryland fires

There have been several fires in Maryland so far this winter, including one on Feb. 14 that left four Harford County residents displaced and damaged a store.

The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office said a 7-year-old boy woke his family to warn them about the flames, enabling his mother and two other children to escape, along with two dogs.

In early February, a person was found dead among the debris of an outside fire, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

In January, a fire at a recycling facility in Dundalk prompted air quality concerns for nearby residents as it smoldered for about a week.

Residents near the site of the fire were asked to shelter in place, and while no injuries were reported, several neighbors shared concerns about the health impacts of lingering smoke.

"What are we breathing in, could it cause issues down the road for us? It's our biggest concern," neighbor Kelsey Evans said.

The Maryland Department of the Environment monitored the air quality and issued an alert for sensitive groups to limit outdoor time.

A woman died in January after a fire in a Dundalk house that was caused by a failed extension cord, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

The number of fire responses in Baltimore County was down in 2024, according to data from the department. Crews responded to 2,131 fires in 2024, down from 2,253 in 2023.