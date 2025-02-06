Body found following outside fire in Northwest Baltimore, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead after an outside fire was extinguished in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of N. Dukeland Street where they found fire and heavy smoke. After the fire was put out, a body was found in the debris, officials said.

Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the fire.

Recent Baltimore-area fires

On January 2, four adults and four children were hospitalized after a house fire in Dundalk. The fire started early that morning in the 3400 block of Loganview Drive.

On Friday, Dec. 13, one person died and another was critically injured in a house fire in Catonsville. A dog and a cat were also injured, according to fire officials.

Neighbors told WJZ that the victims were mother and son.

"One of our neighbors said that they heard him yelling that his mom was trapped inside," said longtime neighbor Mary Giles.

Last month, a woman died during a house fire in Dundalk that was caused by a failed extension cord, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

The woman - identified as 74-year-old Janet Pereira - was found dead on the first floor of the home, according to officials. One firefighter suffered minor burns during the response.

Officials determined the fire was caused by the failure of an extension cord and the home did not have working smoke detectors.



