Woman injured in Baltimore County fire days after nearby recycling plant fire sparks air quality concerns

DUNDALK -- A woman was critically injured during a house fire in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County Fire officials said days after a recycling plant fire sparked air quality concerns nearby.

Crews responded to the 1800 block of Marshall Road where they found heavy fire coming from a home around noon.

Officials said firefighters encountered hoarding conditions once on the scene.

A woman was rescued from the fire and is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Crews had the fire under control by 12:40 p.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Dundalk recycling plant fire

Wednesday's fire in Dundalk comes days after a recycling plant about three miles away caught fire, leading to a partial building collapse.

The fire at Owl Metals started Saturday, Jan. 18 around 6 p.m., according to fire officials. An elderly man who lives in the area was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Several other nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, neighbors voiced concerns about air quality in the area as the fire at Owl Metals continued to smolder.

Some residents said the plume of smoke coming from the recycling plant was making it hard to breathe.

"I've been using masking tape to tape up some of the windows where I can smell the smell coming through," neighbor Kelsey Evans said.

On Tuesday evening, firefighters were still working to extinguish hot spots and monitoring for flare-ups. At that time, a thick layer of black smoke still blanketed the neighborhood.

"It was a lot of black smoke coming up and the flames got higher and higher every time," Aubrey Evans said.

Officials with Maryland's Department of the Environment said Tuesday they were monitoring air quality at a site in Essex, about four miles from the scene of the fire. On Sunday, results showed the air quality remained in a healthy range.

Recent Baltimore County fires

Dundalk has seen a few major fires so far in January 2024.

On January 2, four adults and four children were hospitalized after a house fire in Dundalk. The fire started early that morning in the 3400 block of Loganview Drive.

On Friday, Dec. 13, one person died and another was critically injured in a house fire in Catonsville. A dog and a cat were also injured, according to fire officials.

Neighbors told WJZ that the victims were mother and son.

"One of our neighbors said that they heard him yelling that his mom was trapped inside," said longtime neighbor Mary Giles.