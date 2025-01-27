Fire at Baltimore County recycling facility extinguished, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A fire at the Owl Metals recycling facility in Dundalk has been extinguished, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
As of Friday, fire officials said the blaze was still smoldering, prompting air quality concerns for residents in the area.
The fire started at Owl Metals at 1936 Rettman Lane around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, and eventually caused a building to collapse partially, officials said.
An elderly man living in the area was hospitalized for precautionary measures.