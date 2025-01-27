Fire at Baltimore County recycling facility extinguished, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A fire at the Owl Metals recycling facility in Dundalk has been extinguished, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

🚨Owl Corp Recycling Facility Fire🚨



The fire at the Owl Corp recycling facility has been extinguished and is now under the management of the property owner. #bcofd remains prepared to respond in the event of reignition or any other need for our services. pic.twitter.com/eo8NjPVMcQ — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 27, 2025

As of Friday, fire officials said the blaze was still smoldering, prompting air quality concerns for residents in the area.

The fire started at Owl Metals at 1936 Rettman Lane around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, and eventually caused a building to collapse partially, officials said.

An elderly man living in the area was hospitalized for precautionary measures.