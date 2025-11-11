Alert Day in Maryland for biting cold weather, strong winds Tuesday

Maryland will experience biting cold weather and strong winds on Tuesday, prompting an Alert Day.

Dress for the biting cold winds on this Veterans Day, as wind-chills will range from the 20s this morning to the lower to middle 30s later today. In addition to the numbing wind-chills, winds will occasionally gust 30 to 40 mph through mid to late afternoon Tuesday.

Winter-like weather Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Garrett County until 1 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely in the highest elevations of western Garrett County through early afternoon. Watch out for slippery and hazardous driving conditions, especially with strong wind gusts blowing snow across roads and highways.

Winds should ease toward evening along with the risk for snow showers. Final snow totals between the snow that fell Sunday night into Monday, along with Tuesday's additional snowfall, could reach 6 inches.

Stinging cold winds and numbing temperatures for this time of year will make for a challenging day to be outdoors if not dressed properly. Please wear plenty of layers along with hats, gloves, and scarves this morning with wind-chills in the teens and 20s.

With a partial mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 40s Tuesday afternoon. However, wind-chills will not surpass the mid-30s given the strong, gusty winds at 30 to 40 mph through mid to late afternoon.

Winds will relax this evening and tonight. The lighter winds combined with an increase in clouds mean Tuesday night will not be nearly as cold as Monday night. Low temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky.

Milder weather returns mid-week

Wednesday morning will start off cold with early morning temperatures starting in the lower to middle. With a mixture of clouds and sunshine Wednesday, along with a westerly wind, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon.

While milder afternoons are ahead of us for the rest of the week, starting Wednesday, the morning hours will still have a chilly to cool feel. Early morning temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 30s, so you'll still need a hefty fall jacket for the first few hours of the day, Thursday and Friday.

Thursday and Friday afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend weather starts sunny, turns showery

Canadian high pressure will have a grip on our weather Saturday, providing us a crisp, cool feel along with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid-50s. Winds will be more gentle on Saturday than Sunday. Expect a breeze out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A warm front will push north through the area Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring additional clouds and the possibility of a few scattered showers. This storm doesn't look large or disruptive for us, but you may need an umbrella from time to time Saturday night into the first half of Sunday.

Sunday afternoon winds ramp up out of the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect variable clouds with the windier weather, along with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

There are signs of cooler to potentially chilly weather returning to Maryland sometime next week, but signals are mixed on this outcome. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we gain clarity on this part of the extended forecast.