Maryland defense attorney explains what's next after Adnan Syed's hearing

BALTIMORE — A Maryland defense attorney explained what will happen next after a judge heard arguments on whether Adnan Syed's prison sentence in the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee should be reduced.

Syed and Lee's family made their cases in front of a judge on Wednesday but attorneys said the court would release a written decision about resentencing another day.

"What the court is going to consider is whether or not it should modify the sentence that was originally imposed," said Criminal Defense Attorney Eric Bacaj.

Syed had served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction in the death of Lee was vacated in September 2022. However, a Supreme Court upheld an appellate court's ruling to reinstate the conviction.

Bacaj said there are multiple endings to this hearing. If the court grants a motion to reduce the sentence, Syed would be released from prison.

"I think that would be the final outcome, because Mr. Syed at this point, has had the opportunity to challenge his conviction in multiple forums," Bacaj said.

Bacaj said if the court were to reimpose the original sentence, Syed's case could be far from over.

"If Mr. Syed's legal team is able to identify some basis, some legal error by the court in coming to that decision, I could see additional appeals," Bacaj said.

Bacaj said the victim's voice plays a big role in this case.

"The appellate court has really helped," Bacaj said. "The important thing is these victims be given a meaningful opportunity to be heard and the law requires that. Already in my experience, I've had that come up in cases."

The murder of Hae Min Lee

Lee's was reported missing in 1999 and her body was found weeks later in Baltimore's Leakin Park.

In 2000, Syed was convicted of Lee's murder. Originally, he was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years.

Syed served more than 20 years before being released in 2022. Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed a motion to vacate Syed's conviction after identifying issues with trial evidence which a judge granted.

Syed's murder conviction was reinstated in 2023 after Lee's brother filed an appeal noting he didn't receive enough time to attend the hearing leading to Syed's release. In 2024, Maryland's Supreme Court upheld that decision.

Syed's lawyers requested a judge reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act considering he was 17 at the time of the murder.

On Tuesday, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates withdrew a motion to vacate Syed's murder conviction.

According to The Baltimore Banner, if Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer approves of the motion to reduce the prison sentence, Syed will not have to return to prison. However, his convictions for first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment will remain.