Early voting begins for Maryland's 2026 Primary election. Here are the key races to watch.

Several key leadership roles in Maryland will be decided at the ballot boxes this year, beginning with the state's primary elections.

Statewide, some key races include governor and Lt. governor, the comptroller, attorney general, and congressmen in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Primary election day in Maryland is on Tuesday, June 23. Early voting begins on June 11 and ends on June 18.

Election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early and in person.

Maryland's Gubernatorial primary

There are eight Republican candidates and two Democratic candidates running in Maryland's Gubernatorial primary race.

Incumbent Gov. Wes Moore (Democratic)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Aruna Miller

Gov. Wes Moore is seeking reelection as the governor of Maryland. He took office as the state's 63rd governor in January 2023 after defeating Larry Hogan in the 2022 general election.

Moore is the state's first Black governor. His lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant and woman of color to serve in that role in Maryland.

Moore has been leading the state's charge in rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge after its collapse in March 2024. The mayor's office says that Gov. Moore's administration has created more than 55,000 new businesses.

Additionally, Gov. Moore's office says there have been record reductions in violent crime since he took over, including a 44% drop in homicides and a 40% decline in non-fatal shootings.

In February, Moore delivered his fourth State of the State address. He discussed his priorities for Maryland, his budget, immigration protections, and his mid-cycle redistricting efforts.

Eric Felber (Democratic)

Lt. Gov. candidate: LaTrece Hawkins Lytes

Felber is a Democrat based in Montgomery County. According to his campaign website, "Felber works tirelessly in his medical clinic in Maryland."

His platform includes: Raising the minimum wage in Maryland to $30 by 2030; implementing higher taxes on corporations and high-income earners; providing free public transportation and access to higher education; and establishing universal childcare, single-payer healthcare, and rent control.

Felber's campaign also focuses on protecting women's and LGBTQ+ rights and protecting communities from federal immigration officers.

Carl Brunner Jr. (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate Kevin Rhodes Sr.

Brunner is a Republican from Carroll County. Brunner's campaign pushes to "make Maryland more affordable, safer, and stronger for working families, seniors, and future generations."

His campaign focuses on supporting families and people with disabilities; expanding resources for veterans and military families; supporting police, firefighters, and all emergency responders; reducing crime; improving healthcare access and affordability for elderly residents; addressing rising utility rates; working to reduce homelessness in Maryland; and supporting Maryland farmers and protecting farmland.

L.D. Burkindine (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Jeremy Shifflett

Burkindine is a Republican from Queen Anne's County. Burkindine's policy initiatives focus on better education; cost of living relief; critical energy infrastructure renewal; accessible and affordable healthcare; and a clean Chesapeake Bay.

Dan Cox (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Rob Krop

Cox is a Republican from Frederick County. He lost to Gov. Wes Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Cox is an attorney and small business owner in Maryland. His vision for Maryland includes cracking down on crime; making neighborhoods safer; building a stronger education system; and leading a "government that respects rights, operates within its limits and earns the trust of people it serves," according to his campaign website.

Ed Hale (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Tyrone Keys Jr.

Hale is a Republican candidate and a longtime Baltimore businessman. The Baltimore native ran shipping companies and served as CEO and chairman of 1st Mariner Bank until 2011. He was also chairman of Baltimore's tourism agency and currently owns the Baltimore Blast, the city's indoor soccer team.

He is credited with developing the Canton Waterfront after building an office building in the area.

Hale's campaign focuses on juvenile crime and increasing funding and support for law enforcement. He also has a plan for economic revival, public safety, building up small businesses, and education.

Douglas Larcomb (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Martina Duncan

Larcomb is a Republican from Carroll County. He doesn't have a campaign website.

However, according to wypr.org, Larcomb wants to lower the corporate tax rate, repeal the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and implement an online "public consensus voting system" to gauge where Maryland residents stand on pending bills in the General Assembly.

John Myrick (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Brenda Thiam

Myrick is a Republican candidate in Prince George's County. He has served as the deputy sheriff in Harford County, along with serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and he has been a Contract Senior Advisor for several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security.

His goals as governor include creating a "common sense state budget," encouraging more businesses to come to Maryland, creating quality education for children "without bankrupting the state," and addressing public safety.

Michael Oakes (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Ronald Abend

Oakes is a Republican from Carroll County. He is a retired home builder whose campaign is geared toward lowering taxes and fees, according to his campaign website.

Shannon Wright (Republican)

Lt. Gov. candidate: Reba Hawkins

Wright is a Republican from Baltimore City. She ran for Baltimore's mayor in 2020 and 2024, losing both times.

Wright is a pastor, non-profit executive and radio personality. She served as the NAACP youth and college advisor and is a former member of the NAACP state board of directors.

Her priorities as a gubernatorial candidate include creating "good-paying jobs," supporting small businesses, giving every child a "world-class education," making healthcare affordable, investing in public safety solutions, and shaping Maryland's energy future.

Candidates for Maryland Comptroller

There are two candidates running to become Maryland's 35th comptroller.

Incumbent Brooke Lierman (Democratic)

Lierman serves as the 34th comptroller of Maryland. She was the first woman to be elected to a constitutional office in the state in 2022.

According to the state website, Lierman grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland, graduated from Dartmouth College and attended the University of Texas School of Law. Lierman, an attorney, practices as a civil rights and disability lawyer. Before being elected as Comptroller, Lierman served as a member of Maryland's House of Delegates, representing part of Baltimore for eight years.

Sonya Dunn (Republican)

Dunn is a business executive, advocate and military spouse, according to her campaign website. She has raised concerns about the financial future of the state, and is calling for more transparency for taxpayers.

Dunn believes the comptroller's office should serve as the state's fiscal watchdog aimed at protecting taxpayers and ensuring funds are managed responsibly.

Candidates for Maryland Attorney General

Incumbent Anthony Brown (Democratic)

Brown currently serves as Maryland's 47th Attorney General, taking office in 2023. He is the first African American to serve in the role.

Before becoming Attorney General, Brown served as Maryland's Lt. Governor from 2007 to 2015. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Maryland House Judiciary Committee and Majority Whip from 1999 to 2007.

During his time as Attorney General, Brown has been a champion for equity and fairness in Maryland's civil, criminal and administrative systems.

James Rutledge III (Republican)

Rutledge served as a member of the Bel Air Town Commission before resigning in October 2025.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives

District 1

Victor Allen Guidice (Democratic)

Dan Schwartz (Democratic)

George Walish (Democratic)

Randi White (Democratic)

Chris Bruneau (Republican)

Andy Harris (Republican)

District 2

Johnny Olszewski (Democratic)

Clint Spellman Jr. (Democratic)

Nnabu Eze (Republican)

Dave Wallace (Republican)

District 3

Jennifer Cross (Democratic)

Austin Dyches (Democratic)

Sarah Elfreth (Democratic)

Sean Hammond (Democratic)

Robert Gerald Morrison (Democratic)

Ray Bly (Republican)

Berney Flowers (Republican)

Felix Seier (Republican)

John White (Republican)

District 6

George Gluck (Democratic)

Alexis Goldstein (Democratic)

Daniel Krakower (Democratic)

April McClain Delaney (Democratic)

David Trone (Democratic)

Ethan P. Wechtaluk (Democratic)

Kiambo White (Democratic)

A. Mark Wilks (Democratic)

Chris Burnett (Republican)

Robin Ficker (Republican)

Mariela Roca (Republican)

District 7

Mark Conway Jr. (Democratic)

Tashi Davis (Democratic)

Theo Gillespie (Democratic)

Kweisi Mfume (Democratic)

Scott Collier (Republican)

District 8

J.D. Kumar (Democratic)

Stephen Alan Leon (Democratic)

Jamie Raskin (Democratic)

Boris Kabel Velasquez (Democratic)

Anita Mpambara Cox (Republican)

Donald Lech (Republican)

Cheryl Riley (Republican)

Michael Yadeta (Republican)

Key races in Baltimore City

State's Attorney

Ivan Bates (Democratic)

Bates was sworn in as the 26th City State's Attorney in 2023. He has more than 25 years of experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney. According to the city website, Bates aims to hold violent criminals accountable and restore safety and justice to the city.

Baltimore City Sheriff

Incumbent Sam Cogen (Democratic)

Cogen is seeking re-election after being elected to serve as Baltimore City Sheriff in 2022. Cogen graduated from Goucher College and began his career as an intern in the sheriff's office. He aims to modernize the sheriff's office, protect partnerships between law enforcement and the city circuit court, and humanize evictions, according to his campaign website.

Sabrina Tapp-Harper (Democratic)

According to Tapp-Harper's campaign page, she has dedicated her career to fighting crime, standing against gun violence and protecting families from domestic violence.

Key Baltimore County races

Baltimore County Executive

There are seven candidates running for Baltimore County Executive; five Democrats and two Republicans.

Julian Jones (Democratic)

Jones is a current member of the county council and a former chair. The career firefighter is endorsed by Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks.

Jones says he is advocating for "education, public safety, fair housing and minority business participation. He has advanced homeownership, gun control, education, and police reform."

Izzy Patoka (Democratic)

Patoka served as the chair of the Baltimore County Council. In his campaign page, Patoka says that "community engagement is essential to community strength."

Izzy Patoka has endorsements from the Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) and the Sierra Club. One of his pressing issues is affordability, especially with gas and electric prices."

"Gas and electric prices are extremely high," Patoka said. "The governing body over the utilities is the Public Service Commission. The county executive needs to be at the public service commission to make sure they are doing the right thing."

Mansoor Shams (Democratic)

Shams is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is the founder of MuslimMarine.org, which is a website that is dedicated to countering hate, bigotry, and Islamophobia through education, conversation, and dialogue.

He is running for county executive because "leadership requires empathy, accessibility and moral clarity." His platform includes affordable housing, creating county mini marts, senior property reform, and connecting with residents.

Nick Stewart (Democratic)

Stewart is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police in Baltimore County. He has previously worked for Baltimore City and then for the state for Gov. Martin O'Malley. As well as working as a business attorney, Stewart serves as Vice Chair for the Baltimore County Board of Education.

He has a keen interest in improving public education, affordable living, and tackling human rights.

Pat Young (Democratic)

Young is also on the Baltimore County Council. He has served in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated with a degree from Towson University.

He is advocating for "veterans, championing equitable policy, or strengthening local communities," and his "work reflects his belief in the power of public service to create meaningful change."

Patrick Dyer (Republican)

Dyer, a Loyola graduate, owns and operates Capital Portfolio Management, a financial services firm, in Timonium. He is looking to support law enforcement, grow businesses, create a competent budget, and boost the county's education.

Kimberley Stansbury (Republican)

Stansbury is a graduate of Towson University. As a county executive candidate, she is looking to lead with transparency and accountability and give the residents a voice.

Her key focus is on education and spending more resources on schools.

Baltimore County State's Attorney

There are three Democratic candidates running for Baltimore County State's Attorney.

Sarah David (Democratic)

David handles public corruption cases with the Maryland state prosecutor's office. She is endorsed by Gov. Wes Moore and other prominent Democrats. She has widely outraised the other candidates in campaign contributions.

David said that juvenile crime needs to be revamped by the current State's Attorney, Scott Shellenberger.

"We lead in the state in juvenile crime under his leadership, and it's not because we're not arresting kids, because in Baltimore County, we have 39 juvenile arrests per 1,000 juveniles," David said. "That's higher than Baltimore City at 25 and higher than Maryland at 27 and the entire United States at 24."

David is also focused on fighting for sexual assault victims, preventing violent crime, and seeking justice through community partnerships.

Scott Shellenberger (Democratic)

Shellenberger has been the county's top prosecutor for nearly 20 years. In a debate covered by WJZ, he spoke about juvenile crime, the way he runs his office, and the concerns regarding turnover in his office.

"We have been keeping you safe here in Baltimore County, and I intend to do that for another four years," Shellenberger said. "Our non-fatal shootings over the last five years have dropped, and we continue to aggressively prosecute violent offenders—and I will continue to do that with those 64 lawyers that I have."

Lauren Lipscomb (Democratic)

Lipscomb heads the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit. In a debate with her Baltimore County State's Attorney candidates, Lipscomb said crime was a big concern among residents, including juvenile crime.

She plans to address violent repeat officers, juvenile crime and community and victims first.

"I am absolutely disgusted right now with the juvenile crime that we are seeing in our community. I am disgusted. It is out of control, and we have got to get it under control. One of the ways that we do that is that we do not pass laws that handcuff prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults when appropriate."

Key races in Harford County

Harford County Executive

Matthew Brown (Democratic)

Brown is an educator and public service professional who currently works in Harford County Public Schools. According to his campaign website, Brown has backgrounds in operations, legal support and leadership, and brings a practical, systems-focused approach.

Barbara Osborn Kreamer (Democratic)

Kreamer is a Maryland native who previously served as a member of the House of Delegates.

Incumbent Bob Cassilly (Republican)

Cassilly was elected as Harford County Executive in 2022. He previously served in the Maryland Senate between 2014 and 2022, where he also served as chair of the Harford County Senate Delegation.

Spencer Dagner (Republican) - No campaign website listed

Patrick Vincenti (Republican)

Vincenti served as Harford County Council President in 2018 and 2022. He is a longtime resident of the county and runs Vincenti Decoys with his family, a small business in Havre de Grace, according to his campaign website.

Harford County State's Attorney

Incumbent Alison Healey (Republican)

Healey is seeking a second term as Harford County State's Attorney. She has served in the role since 2023.

Harford County Sheriff

Terrence Rogers (Democratic)

Rogers is a pastor, veteran and former law enforcement officer. According to his campaign website, Rogers serves on several Harford County committeees and organizations. He aims to improve equity and partnerships within the sheriff's office.

Incumbent Jeffrey Gahler (Republican)

Gahler is seeking re-election after being elected to serve as Harford County Sheriff in 2014. He is a veteran law enforcement officer with a 28-year career with Maryland State Police.

Keith Runk (Republican)

Runk aims to improve transparency and community trust within the sheriff's office. According to his campaign website, he plans to prioritize youth safey, deputy and officer recruitment and retention and collaboration swith other agencies.

Key races in Howard County

Howard County Executive

Vanessa Atterbeary (Democratic)

Atterbeary served 11 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. She says her experience as a leader makes her the right choice to be the executive.

"I stood up against the NRA and got background checks for long guns [passed]," Atterbeary told WJZ's Dennis Valera. "I took on MAGA extremists and Moms for Liberty in the education space as chair of [the Ways and Means Committee]. They wanted to ban books, and I banned them from banning books."

Atterbeary is prioritizing school funding and affordability in her campaign. She also seeks to fight back against President Trump, build strong education for students, and create safe and healthy communities.

Bob Cockey (Democratic)

Cockey doesn't have any political experience. He's a small business owner in Howard County.

Cockey told WJZ that he's ready to advocate for all Howard County residents. He had run as a Republican in a past race for state senate.

"This county was built by farmers, shopkeepers, hairdressers, everybody," Cockey said. "Politicians didn't build this country or this county. We need to get back to the center, not too far left, not too far right -- back to common sense, the center."

Deb Jung (Democratic)

Jung has served on the Howard County Council for nearly a decade.

She says funding for schools, affordability, and taking on the Trump administration, namely with federal immigration enforcement, are some of her top priorities.

Jung is also determined to come up with a fair budget.

"Anybody would want the person who is going to lead this county to be very familiar with the budget," Jung said. "The only way to get things done is to be able to dig down deep."

Liz Walsh (Democratic)

Walsh is also a veteran of Howard County's Council.

She says she's championed a lot of legislation that's gotten results, including in education and the environment.

"Actually delivering money back to our schools, $38 million just in this last calendar year. [I've also passed legislation for environmental protections," she said.

Walsh told WJZ that she is the "grassroots candidate" in the race, and is relying on her other professional roles.

"My background in civil engineering makes me think about and solve problems in a different way than people expect," Walsh said.

Key races in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive

James Kitchin (Democratic)

Kitchin currently serves as special assistant to the county executive. According to his campaign page, he plans to reinvest in climate resiliency infrastructure, increase solar technology on county schools and buildings, and address gun violence.

Allison Pickard (Democratic)

Pickard was elected to the Anne Arundel County Council in 2018, where she has focused on economic development. According to her campaign website, Pickard aims to expand affordable housing, lower taxes for working families, and increase acceess to affordable child- and eldercare.

Pete Smith (Democratic)

Smith serves as Anne Arundel Councilman for the first district, which includes the northern part of the county. According to his campaign website, Smith aims to improve affordability, invest in education and teachers and protect the environment.

Dave Crawford (Republican)

Crawford has served as a volunteer firefighter for more than 35 years. He currently serves as the Fire Chief of the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company. He aims to address the cause of public safety issues by supporting law enforcement and first responders and addressing vacant housing and infrastructure issues, according to his campaign website.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney

Carolynn Grammas (Democratic)

Grammas previously served as Deputy Chief of District Court in Anne Arundel County and has worked in the criminal justice system to advocate for victims and hold violent offenders accountable. She aims to put victims first, support ethical prosecutors and restore credibility to the justice system, according to her campaign website.

Incumbent Anne Colt Leitess (Democratic)

Leitess has served as the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney since 2018 and is currently serving her second term. She has spent most of her career prosecuting violent crime, child homicide and sexual assault cases. According to her campaign website, Leitess has been a prosecutor for more than 30 years.