Dan Cox concedes Maryland governor race, congratulates Wes Moore

BALTIMORE - Delegate Dan Cox called governor-elect Wes Moore to congratulate him and to concede from the race for governor.

The Associated Press called the race around 8 p.m. Tuesday, projecting Moore as the winner of Maryland's governor's seat, and making him the state's first Black governor.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 89 percent of the votes were counted with Moore owning nearly 60 percent of the votes.

"I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylanders," Cox said. "I will pray for them and their new role for all of us. I also urged that he will honor and protect constitutional rights, property rights, lower taxes and back the Blue Line and First Responders as he has said he would, support our families and small businesses in our freedom and opportunity, never again lock us down or force health care decisions, and ensure that no one is left behind, including parents in their children's education decisions and choices."

Moore, the son of an immigrant, also acknowledged what this moment means for his personal journey.

"And it is not lost on me that I've made some history here tonight, too. But I also know I'm not the first one to try. This is just more proof that progress is possible in Maryland. And I am humbled to be a part of this legacy," said Moore.

A concession from Dan Cox in the Md. race for governor. Says he spoke with Wes Moore and also thanks President Trump for his support. https://t.co/56Z32XtBwq — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) November 9, 2022

Moore, a former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations, campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

"This can be Maryland's moment," Moore said during during his debate with Cox. "We have amazing people and incredible potential, but not everybody's in a position to succeed."

When Cox spoke just before 11 p.m. on Election Night, he trailed by 23 percent of the votes.

In his statement, Cox sows some doubt, saying, "The outcome was a complete surprise" and "Our internal data demonstrated a massive shift of swing voters our way and a huge turnout of Republicans -- neither of which is reported to have occurred."

Cox also show criticized outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for his "failure to step up to support his party nominee and all its voters."

He went on to say that Hogan's "disrespect will go down in history as disqualifying him from any future office as a Republican."