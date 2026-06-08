Howard County councilwomen tout experiences in race for county executive

The candidates vying to become the next Howard County executive are making their final push to voters.

The race will likely be decided in the June 23 primary, as only Democrats have put their name in the ring.

Two of the four running are well known to voters, as they've served on the Howard County Council for nearly a decade.

Both county councilwomen Deb Jung and Liz Walsh say they're ready to take the next step to become the next county executive.

Pulling on experience

As June 23 inches closer and closer, both Jung and Walsh say they've been doing a lot of door knocking.

Both are also saying the issues top of mind for voters include funding for schools, affordability, and taking on the Trump administration, namely with federal immigration enforcement.

Both tout their record and experience on the Howard County Council as a reason they should be picked for the job.

Jung said no one knows the county's budget as well as she does.

"Anybody would want the person who is going to lead this county to be very familiar with the budget," Jung said. "The only way to get things done is to be able to dig down deep."

Walsh said she's championed a lot of legislation that's gotten results.

"Actually delivering money back to our schools, $38 million just in this last calendar year. [I've also passed legislation for environmental protections," she said.

But it's not just their county council experience that the two are pulling from. Jung is also pulling from her nearly 40 years of being a resident.

"I was a volunteer for seven years at my daughter's middle school and her high school. I knew that we needed more funding for the school district as a result of my direct experience," Jung said.

Walsh, who calls herself the grassroots candidate in the race, is puling from her other professional roles.

"My background in civil engineering makes me think about and solve problems a different way than people expect," she said.

Using certain donations

Jung and Walsh are both utilizing the county's Citizens' Election Fund.

This encourages candidates to rely on small private donations in their campaigns, rather than on donations from political action committees, corporations and businesses, and political parties.

"It's a great way to say to people you're first and foremost. That is who I will answer to," Jung said.

Walsh, meanwhile, said, "This notion of being squeaky clean, like we mean it. It's not theater. It's not a soundbite."

The other two candidates in the race include a state lawmaker and a businessman. WJZ will have a report on their final push in the race Tuesday.