Maryland voters turn out for first day of early voting: "It's what people have died for"

Early voting is underway in Maryland, with voters heading to the polls to weigh in on key issues, including education, affordability, the race for governor and a controversial ballot question.

At the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, election officials reported higher-than-usual turnout Thursday, the first day of early voting. A steady stream of voters came through the doors throughout the day.

"It's always better to come out early, try and vote, and if there's a long line you can come back and vote another time," Annapolis resident Michael Monberg said.

Voting early on local issues

Voters said they wanted to cast their ballots early and make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.

"Local areas are where we have the greatest personal impact, and you actually see and connect with the folks, and it affects your neighborhood, your roads, your potholes, etc.," Annapolis resident Matthew Korbelak said.

From traffic and education to protecting the environment, voters said local issues were top of mind.

"There should be tons of money going toward education as well as tons of money going toward saving the bay," Annapolis resident Casey Coombe said.

Concerns addressed at the polls

The race for Maryland governor is also driving voters to the polls, with differing views on the state's direction.

"I think Wes Moore has done a great job; that's exactly why you'd vote democratic right now," Monberg said.

Coombe said affordability is a major concern heading into the election, and she wants fresh leadership in the statehouse.

"There's nothing affordable here — housing, gas, living, prices — nothing is affordable…so they need to fix it," Coombe said.

Question 3 is also drawing attention, including concerns from some Democratic voters.

The proposed constitutional amendment would change Maryland's rules for drawing congressional districts by removing certain geographic requirements, including compactness and contiguity, from the state constitution.

Monberg, who expressed support for Democratic candidates, said he was apprehensive about the proposed change.

"When you kind of allow those things to be, on any regular basis, reshaped not based on a geographic standard but a political standard, you open yourself up to a lot of unfairness in the system," Monberg said.

Importance of voting

While voters may disagree on the issues and candidates, they emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process.

"It's what people have died for, and we owe it to them and our next generation to get out and be involved and informed and know what we're doing and participate!" Korbelak said.