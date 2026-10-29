Maryland early voting turnout surges as voters weigh key races and ballot questions

Maryland saw a significant increase in early voter turnout compared with the state's last gubernatorial election in 2022, as early voting came to a close Thursday.

Several key races and issues are weighing on voters' minds, including the governor's race and all eight of Maryland's U.S. House seats.

Voters are also deciding on Question 3, which would pave the way for state lawmakers to redraw Maryland's congressional districts.

"I've been calling people all day, even my grandchildren, get out and go vote," said Baltimore voter Nellie McDaniel.

Early voting turnout has increased significantly since 2022, when Wes Moore was elected Maryland's 63rd governor.

"We've seen over 400,000 so far and we expect that activity to continue on Election Day," said Jared Demarinis, Maryland's state administrator of elections.

Demarinis told CBS News Baltimore there have been no major issues during early voting.

"Right now, things are going smooth and boring for all the participants," Demarinis said. "I'm always happy to report that."

Voters who spoke with CBS News Baltimore said early voting is convenient and gives people more opportunities to fulfill their civic duty.

"I think early voting is such a privilege, and the fact we have an entire week to do it, just gives people a lot of time and it's just easier to get out ahead of it," Baltimore voter Megan Salerno said.

Some voters also said early voting gives them more time to research candidates and issues before casting their ballots.

"I think now that people are starting to get more interested in deciding their future and understanding what's important to them whatever it is they need," voter Steven Gearhart said.

Salerno said she takes time to research each candidate and consider how their priorities could affect her community.

"I make sure i look at every candidate, what they're saying, what they say is important to them, what they're committing to from a voter perspective, just making sure I'm thinking about my community with every vote I cast," Salerno added.

Mail-in voting has also increased, according to Demarinis, who recommends that voters return their ballots using an official drop box.