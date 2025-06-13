Maryland Gov. Moore to announce first community awarded through new UPLIFT program

Maryland Governor Wes Moore will announce the first community awarded through the UPLIFT program, an initiative with the goal of providing wealth-building homeownership opportunities in historically redlined communities.

Moore is expected to tour the project's construction site prior to the conference.

What is the UPLIFT program?

The UPLIFT program aims to increase homeownership in disinvested neighborhoods, increase employment opportunities for Maryland workers and businesses from historically disadvantaged demographic groups, and revitalize disinvested neighborhoods.

Maryland settles with 3 companies accused of housing discrimination

In May, Maryland settled with three companies accused of housing discrimination.

The state said Maryland Management Company Inc. refused to cooperate with emergency rental assistance programs, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The company was ordered to pay $90,000 to establish a fund for people potentially evicted or denied housing because of the practice.

The state won a second settlement with a Frederick apartment complex where tenants using housing vouchers faced higher rent increases than other tenants.

An investigation found that Habitat America, LLC and The Commons of Avalon TH, LLLP violated state fair housing laws.

The companies agreed to reimburse the impacted households for excess rent, pay up to $2,500 per household in additional damages, and pay $105,000 in civil penalties.

Mayor Scott introduces bill to address housing inequality



In May, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a bill to address the lack of housing availability in the city.

The bill would expand where multi-family, low-density homes could be built in the city.

Scott said the measure aims to tackle "exclusionary" zoning laws that attempt to use racial discrimination to prevent people from living in certain neighborhoods.