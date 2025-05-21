Maryland settles with three companies accused of housing discrimination

Maryland has settled with three companies accused of housing discrimination, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The settlements target discrimination against voucher holders and people with criminal records, which Brown said affects thousands of Maryland residents.

"Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to lease an apartment, regardless of whether they have a criminal record or use a voucher to help pay their rent," Brown said. "Each of these cases shows our Office's dedication to protecting Marylanders' housing rights, regardless of the priorities of the federal government."

Maryland Management Company settlement

One settlement involved Maryland Management Company, Inc., which refused to cooperate with emergency rental assistance programs, according to the AG.

Under the settlement agreement, the company will pay $90,000 to establish a fund for people potentially evicted or denied housing because of this practice.

The company will also pay a $90,000 civil penalty, create new policies ensuring acceptance of all legal forms of income, and provide fair housing training to staff.

Habitat America case

A second settlement addresses a Frederick apartment complex where tenants using housing vouchers faced higher rent increases than other tenants.

The investigation, conducted jointly with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, found that Habitat America, LLC and The Commons of Avalon TH, LLLP violated state fair housing laws through this practice.

The companies agreed to reimburse affected households for excess rent, pay up to $2,500 per household in additional damages, and pay $105,000 in civil penalties. They must also update policies, train staff on fair housing laws, and provide regular reports on rental practices.

American Management screening policy

The third settlement addresses American Management II, LLC's discriminatory tenant screening practices.

The AG said the company's rental applications had excluded people with felony convictions, a policy the Civil Rights Division said disproportionately impacts communities of color.

As part of the settlement, American Management agreed to adopt individualized screening policies rather than blanket bans, waive application fees for people with felony convictions for two years, and pay $25,000 in civil penalties.

Recent pushes to tackle housing disparities

Brown said the practices by the three companies disproportionately impacted communities of color.

Baltimore City Mayor Scott has recently said he is working to tackle racial disparities in housing availability.

Earlier this month, Scott announced the Housing Options and Opportunity Act, which he said would tackle "exclusionary zoning" in the city.

The measure, if passed, would create a new definition in the zoning code for multi-family, low-density homes, thus expanding existing zoning laws.