New details emerge about Maryland native Luigi Mangione and what's next in his case

BALTIMORE -- Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old heir to a wealthy and prominent Baltimore family, is behind bars in Pennsylvania awaiting likely extradition to New York to face a second-degree murder charge in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione is fighting the charge according to his lawyer Thomas Dickey.

"Remember—and this is not just a small thing—the fundamental concept of American justice is the presumption of innocence and until you're proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and I've seen zero evidence at this point," Dickey said.

Latest Developments

Among the latest developments in the case reported by CBS News:

Mangione did not have United Healthcare insurance according to the NYPD

Police are investigating whether he traveled by train out of Manhattan. They initially believed he had fled on a bus.

Police said Mangione has not made any incriminating statements while incarcerated in Pennsylvania under maximum security

Law enforcement sources told CBS News Mangione considered using a bomb for the killing but decided on the ghost gun to not put other lives in danger

He is being held under maximum security in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Mangione is not under suicide watch but is in a cell by himself and has no contact with other inmates.

Police said a ghost gun found with Mangione matches the casings found at the scene of Thompson's killing

Police also revealed his fingerprints match those on a water bottle and protein bar found near the murder scene

Handwritten notes found with Mangione railed against the healthcare industry

His mother filed a missing person report with police in San Francisco, California last month

Baltimore Ties

Mangione's paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Mary Mangione, were real estate developers who purchased the Turf Valley Country Club in 1978 and Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley in 1986. They founded Lorien Health Systems in 1977 and operated WCBM, a Baltimore radio station.

Mangione is the Class of 2016 valedictorian at the elite Gilman School in North Baltimore.

His family said in a statement this week they are "shocked and devastated" by his arrest.

Possible Motive

A former roommate R.J. Martin said Mangione suffered from severe back pain and underwent surgery. Mangione posted an X-ray picture on social media showing screws in his back.

"He was suffering from a spinal misalign that had been ongoing for quite some time and that something had to do with his care back home. So, that always was weighing on him, returning home so that he could see his doctor," Martin said.

Mangione wrote that the U.S. had the "most expensive healthcare system in the world" but lamented that the country "ranks #42 in life expectancy," NYPD sources told CBS News.

Mangione also referred to corporations as "mafiosa [that] have gotten too powerful," and said such companies abuse the United States "for immense profit." He wrote that others had shone a light on corporations' "corruption and greed" in the past and claimed that he was "the first to face it with such brutal honesty."

NYPD intelligence officers believe Mangione might have been inspired by "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski, with the handwritten note reflecting a similar mindset.

He seemingly disappeared and became isolated and stopped contact with family and friends in the months before the killing according to social media and interviews conducted this week.

