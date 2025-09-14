Lost goats returned to Baltimore home, police say

Baltimore Police and community members helped to return a herd of lost goats to their home on Saturday, officials said.

Officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Frederick Avenue for a reported "animal disturbance."

Police arrived to find several goats grazing on grass in the area.

Baltimore Police and community members helped to return a herd of lost goats to their home on Sept. 13, 2025, officials said. Baltimore Police Department

More officers and animal control officials responded and began wrangling the goats to a confined area, and attaching them to leashes, police said.

Kids and neighbors in the community assisted officers in returning the goats to their home nearly a block away, police said.

Baltimore Police and community members helped to return a herd of lost goats to their home on Sept. 13, 2025, officials said. Baltimore Police Department

Rescuing four-legged friends

This is not the first time that first responders have been called to help animals in Maryland.

In early August, Baltimore County firefighters were called to rescue a 32-year-old horse named John after he escaped from his owner's property and fell into a hole.

Crews responded to a home in Reisterstown where John was found stuck in an 8- to 10-foot hole. A local two-company provided a crane, which was used to lift John out of the hole.

Nearly 30 Baltimore and Howard County firefighters responded to the scene to assist in the horse rescue.

In July, more than 40 dogs were rescued after a tip about inhumane conditions inside a Harford County home, the sheriff's office said.

"No water, feces in the cage and the house, and the house was hot," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "As far as domestic animals, it is the most disgusting case we have dealt with."

In a similar case in August, nearly 100 dogs and puppies were rescued from a puppy mill in Harford County, according to the Humane World for Animals.

The rescue prompted an investigation by the sheriff's office.

"It's an overwhelming, heartbreaking scene—you couldn't walk a few feet without stepping around dogs or slipping in their waste," said Stacy Volodin, Maryland state director of Humane World for Animals.

The animals were taken for treatment, the organization said.