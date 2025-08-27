More than 100 dogs in "filthy" condition rescued from Harford County puppy mill

More than 100 dogs and puppies were rescued from "filthy" conditions at a large-scale puppy mill in Harford County, according to the Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States.

The dogs were part of a Havanese and Biewer terrier breeding operation, the organization said.

"This situation underscores something we know all too well—you can't rely on adorable photos, AKC-celebrated pedigrees, or assurances from pet stores and online platforms that claim to evaluate breeders to ensure your puppy got the best possible start," said John Goodwin, the senior managing director of Humane World for Animals' Stop Puppy Mills campaign. "We have resources available to help evaluate responsible breeders and avoid puppy mills, but visiting in-person, looking at the parents and asking yourself 'Would I want to live like this?' is perhaps the most critical tip."

"Overwhelming, heartbreaking scene"

During a search and seizure on Wednesday morning, the investigators walked into an overwhelming smell of ammonia and feces. Some dogs were found walking through the home, while others were in "filthy, stacked wire-bottom cages" without food or water nearby, according to the humane agency.

Some of the dogs were cramped together in small cages, where they had to stop over each other, the organization said, while many of the dogs were severely underweight and emaciated.

"It's an overwhelming, heartbreaking scene—you couldn't walk a few feet without stepping around dogs or slipping in their waste," said Stacy Volodin, Maryland state director, Humane World for Animals. "Thanks to everyone here today, this is the last day these dogs and puppies have to live like this.".

Humane World for Animals said a mother dog was found in a whelping box nursing three-week-old puppies, inches away from a recently dead puppy, and some of the neonate puppies were found to have urine scalding.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search and seizure of the dogs.

"Our Animal Control Unit plays a vital role in protecting the health and safety of both animals and our community," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. "Through strong partnerships with local organizations like Humane World for Animals and our local humane society, as well as engaged citizens, we're able to respond compassionately to situations where animals are at risk."

Taken for treatment and care

The rescued animals are being transported to an undisclosed location where Humane World for Animals responders and volunteers will provide veterinary exams and care.